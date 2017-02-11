David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City (August 28, 2016). Credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jenelle Evans announced on Instagram on Saturday, February 11, that she and her boyfriend, David Eason, are engaged. In honor of the exciting news, take a look back at the couple's relationship and the road to their engagement.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 25, first introduced Eason to her Instagram followers in September 2015, shortly after she and ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Kaiser, called it quits on their relationship. In the following months, the new couple vacationed in St. Thomas and spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together.

"I feel like I'm with a man now, not a boy," Evans told Us Weekly in December 2015, amid a custody battle with ex Andrew Lewis over her second son, Kaiser, now 2. "[David is] really good with the kids and he's really good to his daughter. He's a great dad. He has a job. He's financially stable and emotionally stable, and he's a great support system for me, and I need that in my life." (Eason has a daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.)

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

As the pair's romance continued to get more serious and fans began to speculate about a pending engagement and pregnancy, the MTV star felt pressured set the record straight. "For everyone asking.. No I'm not pregnant and no not engaged," she wrote on Twitter in May 2016. "Happy where I am in life and comfortable so I've been eating a lot more lol."

Two months later, Evans and Eason were involved in a car accident in Wilmington, North Carolina. A police report obtained by Us stated that Evans was "at least (10) weeks pregnant and complained of abdominal pain" after the crash, but she declined to comment further. In August 2016, the couple officially announced they were expecting their first child together — and had already decided on a name for the baby girl: Ensley Jolie.



In August 2016, Evans exclusively told Us that she had suffered a miscarriage prior to getting pregnant with her third child. She also revealed that she and Eason did not plan on expanding their family until "after we get married, after we have the house, and after we're completely settled and everything calms down and we're in the new house." However, because she was off birth control after the miscarriage under her endocrinologist's orders, she became pregnant as a result of a "cheap," broken condom, she told Us.



Things took an unexpected turn in October 2016 when Eason was sentenced to 60 days in prison after violating a domestic violence protective order filed by his ex-girlfriend. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.



Fast-forward to January, when the couple welcomed baby Ensley. "Let the collection of baby girl bows begin!" Evans announced on Twitter. "She's so precious and beautiful. I'm so in love with her already! Happy and healthy!" Less than three weeks later, Eason proposed to his bride-to-be. "We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming," the 16 and Pregnant alum wrote on Instagram.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!