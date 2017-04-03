No need to RSVP, ladies. Jenelle Evans revealed in a new interview that she has no plans to invite her Teen Mom 2 costars, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska, to her upcoming wedding to fiancé David Eason.

Speaking with E! News for an interview published on Wednesday, March 29, the reality star, 25, shared details about her impending walk down the aisle, which she hopes will be an intimate affair.

"I just want it to be the people I'm closest with,” Evans said. “And I'm not too close of friends with any of them."



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Wilmington, North Carolina, resident — who has yet to set a date — is also unsure if she wants her mother, Barbara, a.k.a. “Babs,” to make an appearance. As viewers have witnessed over several seasons of TM2, Evans and her mom, who has full custody of the 16 and Pregnant alum’s 8-year-old son, Jace, frequently fight over their tense family dynamic. Evans forfeited legal guardianship of Jace to Babs in 2009 after struggling with drug addiction.

"The relationship I have with my mother is the same as it has always been, sadly,” Evans — who is also mom of son Kaiser, 2, with ex Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, 3 months, with Eason — told E! News. “We have not decided if she will be invited or not. Our relationship is getting more damaged every day, but I have already told her this."

MTV

On a lighter note, Evans is already dreaming of the details for her “I dos,” including her ideal bridal gown. "[I want one that’s a] little modern, unique, and fits well to my body shape,” she said, adding that she is looking forward to shopping for her dress in New York City.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!