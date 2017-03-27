Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Jason Winslow / Splash News

Teen mama drama! Jenelle Evans revealed in a new interview that she is refusing to address Teen Mom 3 alum Briana DeJesus joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 while filming season 8 of the MTV mainstay.

“I’m not commenting on it at all,” Evans, 25, told TheDirty.com on Monday, March 27. “MTV wanted me to film about it and I even told them no,” adding that they wanted to do the same “with the rest of the girls,” her costars Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported last week, DeJesus, 22 — who appeared on the first and only season of TM3 in 2013 — has been added to the TM2 lineup, and has already filmed scenes for the next season of the long-running reality series. MTV had no comment when Us Weekly reached out.



It’s no surprise that Evans is not pleased with the network’s decision to add DeJesus into the mix. The TV personalities got into a heated Twitter spat back in January 2014 when Evans shared a link to a Sulia.com article titled “Teen Mom 3’s Briana DeJesus Defends Her Man!”

As fans saw on season 1 of TM3, DeJesus constantly fought with ex Devoin Austin — the father of her 5-year-old daughter, Nova — who had several brushes with the law, including a 2013 arrest for a probation violation.

“@PBandJenelley_1 that sulia article is so wrong,” DeJesus tweeted to Evans at the time. “I wasn’t defending anymore, it was a general tweet & I’m single now btw, been single. … I’m not even gonna dog u bc the whole world knows the truth about u….just stay in ur lane and maybe grow up a little bit.” Evans never responded to DeJesus, who ended up deleting her tweets.

DeJesus appeared on season 4 of 16 and Pregnant in 2012 and went on to star in TM3 alongside Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager and Alex Sekella. Since then, she has participated in 2016’s season 1 of VH1’s Family Therapy With Dr. Jenn, with mom Roxy DeJesus and sister Brittany DeJesus. She made headlines later that year after undergoing a “mommy makeover.” As previously reported, she went under the knife and got butt implants, a breast augmentation and had a labiaplasty.

On January 2, Briana announced that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with a partner who has yet to be revealed. “Looks like Nova won't be an only child anymore. Super excited for July ❤,” she captioned a photo of a sonogram on Instagram.



Teen Mom 2 concludes its seventh season on MTV Monday, March 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

