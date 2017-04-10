Toe-tally didn’t see that coming! Jenna Bush Hager revealed her grandmother Babara Bush’s darkest secret live on the Today show on Monday, April 10. The Hoda Kotb fill-in divulged that the former first lady, 91, is missing two toes.

The confession came after discussing whether or not you should remove your shoes when you get home or if you go to another person’s house.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Bob Levey/Getty Images

“My husband does that … Henry grew up in Richmond, Virginia, and I think living in New York City he thinks it’s gross [to wear shoes inside],” Hager told Kathie Lee.

“What if you have gnarly feet?” the longtime TV personality mused in response, before Hager revealed her grandma’s secret.

"Do you want to know the truth? My grandma is missing a toe on each foot,” Hager confessed while looking slightly embarrassed. “But she has darling feet and they look cute!”

As for which toes the 91-year-old is missing, Hager added: “I think it’s the second [toe] … it happened with age … I’m sorry! I feel terrible now. Should I be embarrassed?”

Watch the funny exchange above.

