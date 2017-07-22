Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum became one with nature in honor of their eighth wedding anniversary. During a new interview, the actress opened up about spending some time off the grid at a wilderness camp in Michigan with their 4-year-old daughter, Everly.



"I call [Channing] Bear Grylls. He really loves being outdoors, in nature," Jenna, 36, said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, July 21. "So, we went on a wilderness camp with our daughter, which is in the middle of nowhere in Michigan. And I can't even tell you where it was because that's part of the deal. If you tell anyone, you can never come back. There's no address, there's no WiFi, there's no service. There's, like, one little internet cabin."

Though the couple enjoyed their outdoor getaway, they struggled with being away from their smartphones. "It was really funny because we were like, 'You know what? We're going to enjoy this. We're not going to have internet,'" the World of Dance star explained. "The first day, you're feigning. You're like, 'I need to know my emails!'"

"And then one day, I was like, 'I'm going to go take a walk,' and Chan was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to take a walk, too,'" she continued. "We ended up at the internet café. I was like, 'I know where you were. I see you!'"

Everly, however, had the time of her life at the camp. "She loved it! The first two days ... you know, we're in a cabin on a lake with really nothing for her to do, so she's a little stir-crazy," Jenna recalled. "And then we found they had a wilderness camp for kids. It was the cutest thing in the entire world."

With the help of a friendly camp counselor named Tony, Everly "learned how to make s'mores, go fishing, go sailing," Jenna said, adding that her little girl even played baseball with pinecones.

Jenna and Channing, 37, met on the set of their 2006 film Step Up and married in July 2009.



