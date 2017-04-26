She's not worried! Jennifer Hudson is in no rush to tie the knot with her longtime fiancé, David Otunga. The Oscar winner was quizzed about their relationship when she dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, April 26. Watch the video above!

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"No rush to get married?" DeGeneres, 59, asked.

"I'm not in a hurry. He's not going anywhere," Hudson, 35, quipped.

Asked if they're "happy and in love," Hudson replied simply: "Yes."

Milla Cochran/startraksphoto.com

The American Idol alum has been dating Otunga, 37, since 2008, and the pair have been engaged for nearly nine years. They welcomed son David Daniel Jr., now 7, in August 2009.

Hudson has had wedding fever on occasion, however. Case in point: when she attended Ciara and Russell Wilson's nuptials in England back in July.

"It's been a thought obviously," she told Essence magazine in August 2016. "After being at Ciara's wedding, I'm like, OK. I don't know, it inspired something. I just loved her dress. It was so beautiful. So that made me say, OK, all [of] my friends and peers are married now. You know what I mean?"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!