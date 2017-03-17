White hot! Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a sexy white minidress for a dinner date with her new beau, Alex Rodriguez, in Miami on Thursday, March 16.



The superstar singer, 47, showed off major leg in the formfitting dress with buttons up the side and strappy gold sandals. She left her hair down in loose waves and added a pop of color with her red lip. The baseball hunk, 41, wore a navy sweater over a button-down and khaki pants. The duo enjoyed a three-and-a-half hour dinner at South Beach hot spot Casa Tua and left with two friends.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been heating up since their vacation last weekend to the Bahamas, where they enjoyed a romantic getaway to the ultra-exclusive Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club. After returning to Miami, the fit couple hit the gym together for a workout on Wednesday.

The Shades of Blue actress and the former athlete have been dating “for about two months,” a Lopez insider revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly. The source explained that the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer has much more in common with the 14-time MLB All-Star than with her previous much-younger flame, Drake. “He’s a better fit,” the insider told Us, adding that they’re both Latino superstars from New York and they’re both parents. Lopez happily coparents 9-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.



Rodriguez wooed the “On the Floor” songstress with sweet texts and lots of flowers, the insider told Us. “They definitely see a future together,” the source said.

Lopez even made it Insta-official when she posted a selfie with A-Rod on Instagram Sunday, March 12. She gave fans a brief glimpse of the romance before quickly deleting the post.

