Celebrity couples, just like Us! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a romantic date night out in Beverly Hills on Friday, March 24, just days after returning from their whirlwind getaway to the Bahamas.

The pair tried to keep a low profile as they ducked out of Hotel Bel-Air Friday night, with Lopez, 47, showing off her tanned complexion with a simple shimmery copper eye and nude lip, wearing her hair down in loose waves. She topped off her look with oversized diamond hoop earrings.

Rodriguez, 41, opted for a sleek monochromatic look with a black wool coat layered over a matching shirt. The superstar couple rode in the back of a Rolls Royce driven by their bodyguard for their evening out.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Just last week, the duo spent time with the Yankees star’s family in Miami following a romantic getaway to the Bahamas. Rodriguez’s sister, Susy Dunand, excitedly posted photos of herself with the Shades of Blue actress with the caption, “Any given Friday! #miscuñis! #jlo.” (“Miscuñis” is slang for “sister-in-law.”)

Lopez and Rodriguez enjoyed some alone time as well, taking in a three-and-a-half-hour date at Casa Tua restaurant in Miami on Sunday, March 19. “They definitely see a future together,” a source previously told Us. Added another, “[Rodriguez is] a better fit” for the songstress than Lopez’s ex, Drake.

“They’re in the same place in their lives, they both have kids around the same age,” a third source said. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 9, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez coparents two daughters — Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

