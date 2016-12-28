No denying it now! Jennifer Lopez and Drake are a couple. At least that’s what their latest Instagram posts would suggest.

On Tuesday, December 27, the couple both posted the same intimate snapshot of them snuggled up on a couch together, looking like a pair of lovebirds.



With Drakes arms wrapped tightly around her, Lopez is laying on his lap with her eyes closed.



The 46-year-old and her younger beau, 30, sparked rumors of a romance earlier this month when he attended two of her Las Vegas All I Have shows, and also invited her to a private dinner party at West Hollywood’s Delilah’s on Monday, December 19.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Although they’ve made no official confirmation, in their recent, cute social media postings they certainly look like more than just friends.



While they appear completely smitten with one another, there’s one person who may not be happy about the romance, Drake’s ex, Rihanna.



Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the pop beauty, 28, stopped following Lopez on Instagram over the holiday weekend.

The two women had previously gushed about one another with Lopez saying: “I’m a huge Rihanna fan….and I feel like she’s such a girl’s girl, which I love because I’m a girl’s girl and she seems very sweet.”



In turn Rihanna gifted Lopez a pair of $4,000 boots from her collaboration with Manolo Blahnik. The handwritten note to the mom-of-two read: “To the baddest. Because I know you’re gonna wear them better than me.”



Lopez called off her romance with her on-off boyfriend of five years, Casper Smart, in August. Drake and Rihanna were dating on and off for seven years, but split again in October.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



