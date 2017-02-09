Cooling things off! Jennifer Lopez and Drake have split after nearly two months of dating, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.



Their relationship “died down a bit,” one insider told Us. Another source added that the couple are done “for now.” According to both sources, it’s likely that the the “Hotline Bling” rapper, 30, will pursue the 47-year-old Shades of Blue actress again when he returns to L.A. next month after his European tour.



Amid the breakup, Lopez also posted a cryptic Instagram quote on February 4, which read, “Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

As previously reported, Drake and Lopez first sparked romance rumors in December, when the Degrassi alum was spotted at two of Lopez’s Las Vegas shows. He also invited the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer to a private dinner party at Delilah in West Hollywood on December 19, and they were photographed leaving together in the same car.



Just weeks before their split, their relationship seemed to be getting serious. The Canadian crooner purchased a $100,000 platinum and diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace for his love. Drake made another grand gesture when he learned Lopez had never attended prom. The “One Dance” rapper transformed an L.A. church into a winter-wonderland-themed dance where the couple were crowned prom king and queen. “He wanted her to have that experience,” a source told Us at the time.



The former American Idol judge has also introduced Drake to her 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, a source told Us. “Drake has been hanging out at Jennifer’s new house in Bel Air,” the insider said. “He has been there several times and is getting to know her kids.”

Lopez previously dated Casper Smart on and off for five years before splitting for good this past August. Drake and his on-off love Rihanna also called it quits in October after seven years together.



E! News also posted news of the couple's split, saying that they "have taken some time apart, not because they don't want to be with each other, just because their schedules started getting insane."

