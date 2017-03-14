Shades of green! Jennifer Lopez was spotted working out at a beachside gym on Sunday, March 12, while on vacation in the Bahamas with her new boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.



The "Ain't Your Mama" singer, 47, looked incredible in a lime-green sports bra, black leggings with a matching lime-green trim and neon sneakers. She kept her eyes hidden behind a pair of sunglasses and wore her hair in an updo as she stood outside the exclusive Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club with a female friend.

INSTARimages.com

As previously reported, Lopez and Rodriguez, 41, flew on a private jet from Miami to the Bahamas on Friday, March 10, for a romantic weekend getaway. Days earlier, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the hot new couple are indeed dating. "They started hanging out a couple of weeks ago," the insider told Us. "It's been really secretive."

INSTARimages.com

That is, until the Shades of Blue actress made the romance Instagram official. Late Sunday, March 12, she teased fans by posting a grainy selfie with her new beau, only to delete it almost immediately after.

A second source told Us the timing of J.Lo and A-Rod's relationship felt right because they were able to bond over being parents. "They're in the same place in their lives, they both have kids around the same age," the insider told Us of Lopez, who shares 9-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez, who shares daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!