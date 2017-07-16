Jeremy Meeks' estranged wife, Melissa Meeks, took to Instagram to share a cryptic message after the so-called "Hot Mugshot Guy" stepped out on another date with Topshop heiress Chloe Green.



"Better to be slapped with the truth than kissed with a lie," Melissa's Instagram post read on Friday, July 14.

A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Aug 26, 2016 at 3:17am PDT

That same day, Jeremy, 33, was spotted holding hands with Green, 26, during a date night at Catch restaurant in Los Angeles. The new couple then jetted to Germany, where they were seen kissing at Rush Hour nightclub in Dortmund on Saturday, July 15, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.



BACKGRID

The model and the British heiress were all smiles as they got hot and heavy at the club. The pair were first spotted together aboard a yacht during a vacation in Turkey on July 1. "They are still seeing each other," a source told Us Weekly.



BACKGRID

After pictures of Jeremy and Green making out in Turkey surfaced online earlier this month, Melissa told the Daily Mail that she planned to file for divorce. Days later, Jeremy filed for separation.



"We talked about divorce," Melissa, who works as a nurse, told the Mail. "I told him I didn't think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over."



Melissa doesn't forgive her estranged husband's new lady, either. "I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married," she said. "To me, that's unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken."

Jeremy and Melissa share son Jeremy Jr., 7. She is also mom of two children from previous relationships: Robert 11, and a 16-year-old daughter.

