Coolest playdate ever? Neighbors Jeremy Renner and Chris Pratt have taken advantage of their close proximity. As it turns out, the actors actually have playdates with their kids.

Renner, 46, who is dad of daughter Ava, 4, said that he gets together with Pratt, Anna Faris and their son Jack "all the time." (Jack turns 5 later this month.)

"Our kids go to the same school and the kids play," he told Us Weekly at the Wind River screening in NYC on Wednesday, August 2. "It’s awesome. Chris Evans is up the street. We're all neighbors."



Elizabeth Olsen has also spent time with Ava. The actress, who costars with Renner in the crime drama, crashed his interview on Wednesday. (Renner, Olsen and Evans all star in the Avengers franchise.)

"I have spent plenty of time with Ava. She’s like a killer. She’s so sweet and beautiful and smart and lovely and I’ve never seen a kid not throw a tantrum," Olsen, 28, told Us.

Renner interjected: "Yeah, she’ll call me and be like, ‘Dude, I gotta get out of here, my ovaries are swelling. I gotta go.'"

Olsen quipped: "Then I have a cyst burst and it’s a really big deal."

Renner welcomed Ava with ex Sonni Pacheco in March 2013. When asked how he feels about his baby girl dating one day, he said: "She'll be given a great skill set so I don’t have to worry about it. Even as a 4-year-old she’s smart as a whip. It’s the boys that I really need to worry about."

