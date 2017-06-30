It’s official! Entourage star Jerry Ferrara said “I do” to Breanne Racano on Friday, June 30, a rep for the actor exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

The couple married in front of a small group of family and friends, including Entourage costars Emmanuelle Chriqui and Kevin Connolly, in Canton, Ohio. The nuptials were planned by A Charming Fete.

Ferrara opted for an Ermenegildo Zegna Made to Measure tuxedo, while the bride stunned in a custom couture gown by New York designer Austin Scarlett.

The actor, 37, and podcaster announced their engagement in August 2016 via Instagram.

“I SAID YES!!! Wait I mean... I've had many great blessings in my life," Ferrara captioned a selfie with Racano, in which she showed off her gorgeous diamond ring. "But this one by far is the best of all time. You are the greatest person I ever met!"

The actress, who appeared in the first Entourage movie, reposted the sweet snap with the caption: “I am so lucky to marry this man. #engaged #isaidyes #fiancé."

The pair have been together since 2014 and also collaborate on the podcast Bad 4 Business with Jerry Ferrara together.

