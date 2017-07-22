Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Magro injured his hand during a night out in Las Vegas in the early hours of Friday, July 21, Us Weekly confirms.

As first reported by TMZ, Magro, 31, was attempting to block his unidentified girlfriend from a bottle that someone threw near their VIP section at TAO nightclub when the bottle shattered in his hand.

"He did not get into a fight," the reality star's rep tells Us. "He was with his girlfriend at TAO and a scuffle broke out around him and a glass got broken on his hand."

A TAO rep, however, tells Us that Magro "broke a bottle he was holding and was subsequently provided medical treatment by EMT on-site and then escorted out of the establishment by security. There were no other individuals involved in the incident."

Soon after the scuffle, the MTV alum was spotted with blood on his white T-shirt and had a plastic bag wrapped around his left hand as he exited a bathroom at The Venetian hotel and casino with his girlfriend, who appeared to be uninjured.

TMZ reported that Magro had approximately five lacerations on his hand and got stitches on Friday afternoon.

It was recently announced that the cast of Jersey Shore is set to reunite for a new E! docuseries titled Reunion Road Trip. The original series aired on MTV from 2009 to 2012. It is unclear if Magro will participate as he was noticeably absent from a mini-reunion in a new Burger King commercial. "I honestly don't know if anyone has spoken to him about it," Magro's former costar Deena Cortese recently told Us.

