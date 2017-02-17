Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

Jessica Biel revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 16, that she has resorted to eating her meals in the shower because she's so busy with son Silas, 22 months.



“This is just mom life ... I do not have time for anything! I am feeding him in the morning, trying to get ready and I realize I haven’t eaten, I just take it into the shower,” the actress told Jimmy Fallon, who happens to be one of her husband Justin Timberlake’s best friends. “You should try it,” she added. "Sometimes it's a huge success. Sometimes it's a huge failure."



The Au Fudge founder, who has been married to Timberlake for four years, has learned over time which foods are best for shower meals. “You know what is a little tough? A sandwich ... Sausage works great!”

With just a little over a week until the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26, the Book of Love actress, 34, revealed how proud she is of Timberlake, whose song “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls is nominated for Best Song against La La Land’s “City of Stars,” “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana and more.



“I honestly just think he deserves it,” the 7th Heaven alum, clad in a Zeynep Arcay dress, said. “It’s a song that obviously makes everyone happy. And it is so worldwide. I hope he wins!”

Biel gushed over her husband on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 9 too. “Literally every year we’re married, I’m looking for that thing that he really sucks at,” she said. "I’m going to still look and I’m going to find it, and I’m going to expose it to everybody!”



The feeling is mutual for the former 'NSync frontman, who made the People’s Choice Awards audience swoon on January 18 when he mentioned his two favorite people in the world during his acceptance speech for Favorite Song and Favorite Male Artist: “My wife and my beautiful son, who may or may not be watching right now — if you are, buddy, the nanny’s fired.”

