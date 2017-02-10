Reunited and it feels so good! Jessica Biel hung out with her former 7th Heaven costars Beverley Mitchell and Mackenzie Rosman — and yes, the trio made sure to document their hangout session on social media.

Mitchell, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 8, to share a pic of the ladies in honor of #WomanCrushWednesday. “#Wcw #sisters #family#love gushing on my blog!” she captioned the photo. “Link in profile @jessicabiel #mackenzierosman.”



Mitchell — who played Lucy Camden on the hit WB series, which ran for 11 seasons, from 1996 until 2007 — explained the special connection she shares with Biel (Mary Camden) and Rosman (Ruthie Camden) in a post written for her blog, Growing Up Hollywood.



“I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters they me! They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person!” the blonde actress wrote. “Though we don’t see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn’t be more thankful!!!”



Mitchell added: “I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!”



This isn’t the first time the 7th Heaven cast has gotten together since the show ended a decade ago. In February 2016, a portion of the crew came out to celebrate the opening of Biel’s Los Angeles eatery, Au Fudge. At the time, Mitchell shared an Instagram shot of herself and her fellow actors — including Barry Watson (Matt Camden) and Catherine Hicks (Annie Camden) — at the event.

“So much fun supporting our girl @JessicaBiel on the launch of her amazing new restaurant @aufudge!” she wrote alongside the shot. “Love these people like family! #nothinglikefamily #7thheavenforever #aufudge #familyfriendly #getfudgedup.”



Back in September, Hicks, 65, told TMZ that she would be down for a reboot of the iconic show — but only under one condition. “We would have to open with Stephen's coffin," she said of her former TV husband, Stephen Collins (a.k.a. Rev. Eric Camden), who was embroiled in a controversy surrounding his inappropriate conduct with underage girls back in 2014.



"It’s all up to the networks and those types of things. I think we’d all love to be together," she added. "Eighth Heaven, with a new boyfriend for Annie."

