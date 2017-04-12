Jimmy Kimmel Rips Sean Spicer After Hitler Remarks: ‘So Disturbing’

Not letting him get away with this. Jimmy Kimmel ripped White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for his confounding remarks about Adolf Hitler, asserting that the Nazi leader never used chemical weapons during World War II and the Holocaust. See what he had to say in the video above.

“Sean Spicer really stepped in it today. During his daily briefing today, Sporty Spicer, as he is known, made an absolutely incredible statement about Syrian President [Bashar] al-Assad, that if it wasn’t so disturbing, would have been Hit-larious,” the late-night host, 48, said during his opening monologue on the Tuesday, April 11, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Let’s just say that.”

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

This is the quote of Spicer’s that Kimmel is referring to: “We didn’t use chemical weapons in World War II. You know, you had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

However, that is obviously not true, as Hitler gassed millions of people, the majority of them Jewish, in the Holocaust. Though Spicer later walked back his comments — saying, "I mistakenly used an inappropriate, insensitive reference to the Holocaust for which there is no comparison” — Kimmel couldn’t help but poke fun at him.

Kimmel played the clip and inserted some hilarious commentary over Spicer’s actual words. “Oh, no. Did I just defend Hitler? Hitler? Oh, I did. Why did I even do that?!” Kimmel said as Spicer. “Why even bring up the Holocaust? At Press Secretary School, the one rule was ‘never defend Hitler.’”

The comedian (still as Spicer) added: “Oh my God. Of course Hitler gassed people. I learned that in high school. We all did. What the hell are you doing, Sean, you stupid, stupid, stoop! I just want to go to Cabo.”

