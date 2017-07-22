Billy is a fighter! Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter on Friday, July 21, to share a health update on his 3-month-old son, who underwent open heart surgery as a newborn earlier this year.

"Billy is 3 months old & doing great," the Jimmy Kimmel Live host, 49, wrote alongside an adorable new photo of Billy smiling for the camera. "Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got."

Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, also shared a picture of their beaming son on Friday, tweeting, "Billy's looking out for a lot of his buddies at Children's Hospital. Remind your Congresspeople to protect them."



Billy's looking out for a lot of his buddies at Children's Hospital. Remind your Congresspeople to protect them. pic.twitter.com/UbFp2UgqGH — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) July 21, 2017

The late-night host, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Jane with McNearney, first revealed Billy's health issues during an emotional 13-minute monologue in May. Billy was born with congenital heart disease and had to undergo surgery at Children's Hospital Los Angeles just three days after his birth.



"Basically, the pulmonary valve was completely blocked and he has a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart," a tearful Kimmel told viewers at the time, adding that the operation was "the longest three hours" of his life.

The comedian also said in May that Billy will have to undergo "another open heart surgery in three to six months to close those holes, but they want to wait until he's bigger, and then he'll have a third, hopefully non-invasive procedure sometime in his early teens to replace the valve he has now."

Kimmel also shares two adult children, Kevin and Katie, with his ex-wife, Gina Maddy. The former couple were married from 1988 to 2002.

