That's so last month! Jennifer Lopez deflected an awkward question about former flame Drake after news broke that she’s dating Alex Rodriguez.



During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, March 8 — hours after Us confirmed Lopez’s budding romance with the former athlete — the Shades of Blue actress, 47, and her costar Ray Liotta played Plead the Fifth With Andy Cohen. “Jennifer, you said in an interview that you were proposed to five times in your life,” Cohen began. "Name someone who you turned down.”



Liotta, 62, chimed in, “Drake, right?”

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer got visibly flustered and stumbled over her words. “Shh, no! Oh, my God. Um … someone … ugh, I can’t. I can’t do it,” she said. “Plead the Fifth.” (Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, and was famously engaged to Ben Affleck, but the fifth proposal remains a mystery.)

As Us Weekly previously reported, Lopez and Drake’s romance “died down a bit" in early February after two intense months of dating. Before they cooled things off, he bought her a $100,000 platinum and diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace and transformed an L.A. church, holding a prom there, when he learned the former American Idol judge never attended her high school dance. The “One Dance” rapper even spent time with her 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with Anthony.

In recent weeks, though, the “On the Floor” songstress has been spending time with A-Rod, a source confirmed to Us Weekly. The Grammy nominee and the former Yankee, 41, hung out in L.A. last weekend and recently met up in Las Vegas, where Rodriguez attended Lopez’s All I Have residency at Planet Hollywood.

“They started hanging out a couple of weeks ago. It’s been really secretive,” an insider told Us. “They’re in the same place in their lives, they both have kids around the same age.”



The baseball hunk shares daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. He has also dated Madonna, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Torrie Wilson and Anne Wojcicki.

