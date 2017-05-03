Joe Walsh Bashed for Tweet About Jimmy Kimmel's Newborn Son

Former congressman Joe Walsh is facing backlash for comments he made about Jimmy Kimmel's newborn son.

The late-night host, 49, revealed on Tuesday, May 2, that his baby boy, William "Billy" John, underwent open heart surgery three days after he was born on April 21. In the emotional 13-minute monologue, Kimmel made an impassioned plea for affordable health care for everyone.



"You know, before 2014 [when Obamacare launched], if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there was a good chance you wouldn't be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition," he said. "If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. I think that's something that whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?"

Sorry Jimmy Kimmel: your sad story doesn't obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else's health care. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 2, 2017

Walsh replied on Twitter. "Sorry Jimmy Kimmel: your sad story doesn't obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else's health care," he tweeted. "Health care is complicated. Health care is bankrupting America. But instead of thinking thru all of that, we'd rather cry with @jimmykimmel."

The politician immediately came under fire for the remarks. "Joe, you won't even pay child support for your OWN kids," actor Patton Oswalt wrote via Twitter. "We already knew you felt this way, you worm. No need to tell us — we're good."

Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney — who are also parents of 2-year-old Jane — were able to bring Billy home this past weekend. On Tuesday, the proud dad thanked well-wishers, which included former President Barack Obama.

"Well said, Jimmy. That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations!" Obama, 55, tweeted.

McNearney, 39, quipped back: "Someone is angling to be Billy's godfather."

