More than five decades after John F. Kennedy's assassination, the late president's legacy continues to live on. In a new video, JFK's daughter Caroline Kennedy and her children, Rose, Tatiana and Jack Schlossberg, celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday.

"May 29th would be my father's 100th birthday," Caroline, 59, said. "I've thought about him and missed him every day of my life, but growing up without him was made easier thanks to all the people who kept him in their hearts, who told me that he inspired them to work and fight and believe in a better world, to give something back to this country that has given so much to so many."

Hank Walker/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Tatiana, 27, who works for The New York Times, told viewers that she and her late grandfather, whom she never had a chance to meet, shared a love for history. "One of the defining relationships in my life is with someone I have never met, my grandfather, President John F. Kennedy," she said in the video. "It's a little odd to be connected to someone you don't know, especially when everyone else has access to much of the same information about him that you do."

Rose, 28, celebrated JFK's many achievements. "My grandfather would be proud of how far we've come as a nation since 1963, but he'd have been the first to tell us that we have a long way to go," she said. Jack, 24, added, "Great challenges are opportunities. I know that we're up to the task, but we have to demand action from our leaders, and we have to vote."

Watch the Kennedy family's full tribute above.

