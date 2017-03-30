John Legend clapped back at someone on Twitter who made a joke about Kim Kardashian wanting another baby on Tuesday, March 28.

On Sunday, March 26, Kardashian, 36, announced in a preview clip of her family’s hit TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that she wants to have a third child, despite having dealt with two tough pregnancies.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby,” she said in the clip, adding, “I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don’t think it’s safe for me.”

A Kardashian source exclusively told Us, “Having a kid would jeopardize Kim’s health incredibly. Doctors have told her no.”

As news of the reality star’s quest for more kids hit the headlines, political consultant Stuart Stevens, who was Mitt Romney’s top strategist during his 2012 presidential campaign, decided to weigh in.

“Sometimes it seems the Chinese might have been on to something,” he tweeted along with a link to an article about Kardashian’s fertility prospects. Stevens was most likely referencing China’s One Child Policy, a government mandate that restricts citizens to one child per family in order to curb population growth. (The mandate is controversial in that it has led to forced abortions and other high-risk actions.)

When Legend, 38, caught wind of the tweet, he admonished Stevens for his comment.

“That was pretty awful. Shame on you,” the La La Land star wrote. He and wife Chrissy Teigen are parents of daughter Luna, 11 months, and are longtime pals of Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West.



Stevens has yet to respond to Legend’s tweet.

