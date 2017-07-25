John McCain will return to the Senate for the health care vote on Tuesday, July 25, following his brain cancer diagnosis.

"Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea," his office said in a statement on Monday.

According to CNN, McCain, 80, is expected to support Republicans on moving the health care legislation forward.

Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump gave McCain a shout-out via Twitter following the news. "So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave - American hero! Thank you John," POTUS, 70, wrote.

As previously reported, McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this month. "On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix," his family said in a statement on July 19. "Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot."

One day later, the politician tweeted about his condition. "I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support - unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!" he wrote.



