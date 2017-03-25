Jon Gosselin Credit: MenUntamed

Happy birthday to him! Jon Gosselin is set to make his debut as a male stripper at an Atlantic City nightclub on Saturday, April 1, for a show called “Untamed Male Revue.”

“This is a great way to see all of my fans and friends in one of the venues in Atlantic City that I happen to promote!” the former reality star tells Us Weekly. (Gosselin is a member of the Senate DJ group that frequently works there.) April 1 also happens to be Gosselin’s big 4-0.

According to a release from Caesars Atlantic City, where the Dusk Nightclub is located, “‘Untamed Male Revue’ is an upscale male burlesque show designed by a woman for women. The show features a high level of production, special effects, trained dancers, female emcees and state of the art sound and light.”

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star also tweeted about his surprising new gig, telling his followers, “No plans next weekend? Check it out,” along with a promotional poster for the show.

No plans next weekend? Check it out, my big debut...? AC, Caesars, Dusk, untamed, Saturday April 1st! https://t.co/Qz1UhhSdpv pic.twitter.com/KsnpQrK0Bv — Jon Gosselin (@jgosselin10) March 23, 2017

On Saturday, March 25, Gosselin explained to Entertainment Tonight a little bit more about his role in the show.

“I’m an integral part of the show,” he said. “Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I’ve felt like I belong to something and I’m not just out there on my own — I feel as if I’m part of a fraternity or brotherhood.”

Last June, Gosselin revealed in an interview with Yahoo that he barely speaks with his ex, Kate Gosselin, and that he struggles to spend time with his eight children, despite a custody agreement that entitles him to weekly dinners and overnights every weekend.

“I can't do anything," he said. "It's unfair of her to do that, considering she claims that she does her best for all my kids. Dah, dah, dah, drama. ‘I'm perfect.' No one's perfect, honey. Trust me.”

