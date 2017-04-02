Gotcha? Jon Gosselin explained in a lengthy Facebook video post on Sunday, April 2, why he didn’t exactly strip at his heavily promoted appearance at an Atlantic City nightclub on his 40th birthday.

Tom Briglia/FilmMagic

“Hi, I’m Jon Gosselin, and I just broke the internet. And I messed with the media a little bit,” he kicked off the two-minute clip. “Why did I do this? I’ll tell you why. Because I wanted to give myself the best 40th birthday present ever. I wanted my family and my friends to be there, and why not have a huge party in an amazing venue?”

Gosselin went on to explain that he specifically never mentioned the word “strip” in while promoting his April Fools Day appearance, and pointed out that “Men Untamed is a choreographed male burlesque show. Not a strip club. It’s even located in a state-of-the-art facility in Atlantic City inside Caesar’s.”

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star previously released promotional materials for his Saturday, April 1, appearance via social media and told Us, “This is a great way to see all of my fans and friends in one of the venues in Atlantic City that I happen to promote!” (Gosselin is a member of the Senate DJ group, which frequently performs there.)

No plans next weekend? Check it out, my big debut...? AC, Caesars, Dusk, untamed, Saturday April 1st! https://t.co/Qz1UhhSdpv pic.twitter.com/KsnpQrK0Bv — Jon Gosselin (@jgosselin10) March 23, 2017

And the reality star had one more plot twist up his sleeve: Toward the end of the Facebook video, Gosselin revealed that he was actually able to raise funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital from the headline-making night.

“St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital has always been near and dear to my heart. A couple of years ago, we had the chance to visit, and it has always been my go-to charity,” he said, adding, “What started out as a great social experiment turned out to be an incredible experience, and I’m glad planet Earth still cares about me. Stay tuned for more in 2017. There is a lot more to come.”

