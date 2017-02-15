John Mayer’s playboy rep led to lasting romance … for Katherine Heigl. Shortly after the Doubt actress, 38, met now-husband Josh Kelley on the set of his “Only You” music video in 2005, she started hanging out with fellow Connecticut native Mayer, 39.



“We knew some of the same people and had some friends in common,” the Grey’s Anatomy alum explained on The Late Late Show February 14. “Josh and I were probably dating about a month, and it was unclear where the relationship was going.”

For Heigl the ambiguity was aggravating. “I like clarity,” she told host James Corden. “I didn’t know if he was serious about me as I was about him. I had run into John, who was in town making a record or something. We were just hanging out, having drinks, having dinners — as friends! Totally just friends!”



The relationship with Mayer (known for romancing the likes of Minka Kelly, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson and Katy Perry) was strictly platonic, insisted Heigl: “He would talk to me about other hot girls and stuff; it was friends.”



But that’s not how it looked to Kelley, 37, who proposed to the actress a year later. They wed in Park City, Utah, in 2007 and now share daughters Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide, 4, and 8-week-old son Joshua. Heigl even brought her newborn (and Kelley!) along with her to the late-night show — see their sweet photo below!



Corden also had a hard time believing Heigl didn’t fall for Mayer’s charms. “It’s getting to the point now you’re saying ‘friends’ so much I’m starting to think you slept with him,” he joked.



That’s what Kelley suspects as well, Heigl admitted: “Josh to this day doesn’t quite believe me.”