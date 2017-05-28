Joshua Jackson congratulated his ex-girlfriend Diane Kruger on winning the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 28, sending her a message in a sweet Instagram post.

“Yes she Cannes,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 38, wrote. “Having witnessed the integrity and dedication that you bring to every job, I'm over the moon to see you getting the recognition you deserve. Only question is what took 'em so long! CONGRATULATIONS, Josh.”

Kruger, 40, won the award for her performance in the German drama In the Fade, a film about the aftermath of a terrorist bombing. In her acceptance speech the Inglourious Basterds actress paid tribute to people who have been affected by terrorist attacks, telling those “who have to go on living” after losing someone to “please know you are not forgotten,” Deadline reports.

Other winners on Sunday included Joaquin Phoenix, who was named Best Actor for his work in You Were Never Really Here, and Sophia Coppola, who picked up the Best Director award for The Beguiled. The Square, a Swedish drama starring Elisabeth Moss, Claes Bang and Dominic West won the prestigious Palme d’Or award, and Nicole Kidman was presented with a Special 70th Anniversary Prize, which was accepted on her behalf by Will Smith.

Kruger and Jackson ended their decade-long relationship in July 2016, saying in a statement at the time that they “decided to separate and remain friends.”

They were spotted together in the months after their breakup but have moved on since then. Earlier this year, The Affair star was spotted locking lips with a mystery woman on a date in Manhattan, while the German-born actress took her romance with The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus, 38, public in March, with a PDA-packed make-out session in New York City.

