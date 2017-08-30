Another Duggar baby is on the way! Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Austin Forsyth, the couple confirmed to People.

The pair tied the knot in front of friends and family in Rogers, Arkansas on May 26 in a surprise ceremony after deciding to move up their previously scheduled October 28 wedding date. After the nuptials, they enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in Switzerland.

“Saying our vows and saying ‘I do’ and committing our lives to each other is so incredible,” Duggar, 19, gushed on her wedding day in a TLC video. “I’m just looking forward to getting to share my life, its good time and its challenges, with my best friend.”

Us Weekly exclusively announced in March that the couple were engaged after three months of courting and nearly 15 years of friendship. “I’m so excited to be engaged to my best friend — Austin made it so romantic, it’s amazing,” she told Us at the time.

Joy-Anna is the fourth Duggar to start a family of their own. Her oldest sibling Josh Duggar shares four kids with his wife Anna Duggar; Jill Duggar shares sons Israel, 2, and Samuel, 1 month, with husband Derick Dillard; and Jessa Duggar shares sons Spurgeon, 21 months, and Henry, 6 months, with husband Ben Seewald. Her sister Jinger Duggar is married to Jeremy Vuolo, and her brother Joseph Duggar is getting ready to say “I do” to fiancée Kendra Caldwell.



Dillard, 28, offered his congratulations on Twitter on Wednesday, August 30. "Congrats @JoyAForsyth & Austin Forsyth on your new baby," he wrote. "Y'all are going to be awesome parents! Israel & Sam will love having a new cousin!"

Counting On returns to TLC Monday, September 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

