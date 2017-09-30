Julia-Louis Dreyfus took to Twitter on Friday, September 29, to say thank-you for the messages of support she received after revealing she is battling breast cancer.

The Veep star retweeted a note from her musician son, Henry Hall, 25, who shared a throwback pic with his mom and wrote, “I couldn’t be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday. Here’s a picture of us taken last year. Love to you all.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“I’m thankful, too,” the Seinfeld alum, 56, added. “And also thankful for my dear boy with good manners.”

As Us Weekly reported on Thursday, September 28, the Emmy-winning star revealed in an Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one,” the Saturday Night Live alum wrote. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Louis-Dreyfus received the diagnosis on September 18, just one day after taking home an Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.



Her Veep costar Tony Hale, Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander, Anna Kendrick, Lena Dunham, and breast cancer survivors Christina Applegate and Rita Wilson were among the stars who took to social media to send messages of support to the beloved star on Thursday.



“So sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail,” Alexander, 58, tweeted just after midnight on Friday. “We are here if/when you need and we love you.”

Former vice president Joe Biden also tweeted his support, writing, “We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia.”

Louis-Dreyfus' rep told Us, “Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes.”

