Can’t stop, won’t stop! Julianne Hough and her girlfriends continued their wild bachelorette party festivities in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, all through the weekend.

From an epic pool party with her gal pals to a boozy yacht voyage, the Dancing With the Stars judge, 28, was not shy about flaunting her fun-filled celebrations on social media.

Hough, who was soaking in her last moments as a single woman before her upcoming wedding to hockey pro fiancé Brooks Laich, spent the weekend with several besties, including Nina Dobrev, Riawna Capri and Lauren Paul.

After settling in at Casa Costa, a $3,500-per-night, six-bedroom villa overlooking the ocean, inside the luxurious Cabo Del Sol Corridor, the girls kicked off their long weekend by hopping aboard the Celebrity Equinox liner from Celebrity Cruises. A source tells Us that Hough and her friends got adventurous and enjoyed some time off the boat, snorkeling through the reefs, taking a helicopter tour and going on a zip-line adventure.

They kept the party going when they returned to the shore, too. After a few days of sipping cocktails by the pool, Hough and her friends traded their bikinis for club attire to dance the night away on Saturday, March 4.

Spinnin' in to marriage like.... 👰🏼#WeDontLAICHhimWeLoveHim #Repost @nina ・・・ The ultimate spinstress #BrideToBe @juleshough #WeDontLAICHhimWeLoveHim @brookslaich A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

“Spinnin' in to marriage like....” Hough captioned a video of herself twirling to the Dixie Cups’ “Chapel of Love.” “👰🏼#WeDontLAICHhimWeLoveHim”

The next day, it was back to the pool for the soon-to-be Mrs. Laich. Among other posts, she shared a Boomerang of herself doing a cartwheel into the water as her friend Molly Thompson splashed around.

Wet & Wild 💃🏼💦💃🏻#BEACHeloretteWithMyBEACHES 📸: @mollymaethomps A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

The ladies, who appropriately dubbed the weekend #BEACHelorette and Julianne’s #TheFinalHoughrrah, then posed for several photos while sailing the ocean blue in a superluxe yacht. “A captain is only as good as her mates! 🛳⚓️💦,” Hough wrote alongside snaps of her nautical escapade.

A captain is only as good as her mates! 🛳⚓️💦 #BEACHeloretteWithMyBEACHES #BitchinB4TheHitchin #WeDontLAICHhimWeLoveHim @brookslaich A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:12pm PST

The “Is That So Wrong” singer also uploaded a GIF of herself and her BFFs sliding into splits on the seashore, accompanied by a series of banana emojis.

🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌 #BEACHelorettewithmybeaches #bananasplit #abugslife #houghanized A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:47pm PST

Hough and Laich, 33, got engaged in August 2015 after more than a year of dating. Before the NHL hunk, the blonde beauty dated Ryan Seacrest for two years until their split in 2013.

