Cue the wedding bells! Julianne Hough posted a sweet Instagram post in honor of her fiancé, Brooks Laich, on Monday, April 10.



“#MCM Holy Mother of Hotness! This is MY man! But all sexiness aside, I am the luckiest girl in the world to have you by my side to do life together. Can't wait to marry you! #love #luckyme,” the Dancing With the Stars judge, 28, wrote alongside a hunky snap of the hockey player in a white T-shirt at the beach.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The dancer and athlete, 33, got engaged in August 2015 after dating for nearly two years. During an interview with Extra earlier this month, Hough teased that she's set a wedding date but that she’s not divulging any details.

“I haven’t got a dress yet, so that’s the thing — it’s not that close,” she told Mario Lopez.

While chatting with Us Weekly on March 6, the Safe Haven actress said that she stays sane while planning for the big day by working out and getting enough sleep.

“I like to get to bed or start getting into bed around 10 o’clock. If I go to bed at 10, I’ll wake up at 7. I only really started doing that once I started dating my fiancé, because sleep is so important to him,” she told Us. “So what am I going to do? I’m going to sit here? Guess I’ll go to sleep, too.”

