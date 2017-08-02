Julianne Hough's Dogs are Just Like Us!

Squad goals! Julianne Hough is not shy about showing love for her furry babies — two adorable Cavalier pups named Lexi and Harley.

And from the looks of the newlywed’s Instagram feed, the feeling is mutual. Watch the latest video in our "Pets, They're Just Like Us" series to see Lexi, Harley and Hough at their best!

While the Dancing With the Stars judge, 29, has been a bit busy recently (she married Brooks Laich on July 8 and just returned from her honeymoon) she always has time for her four-legged friends.

The professional dancer, who grew up with dogs, felt an instant connection to her first rescue pup, Lexi.

“When I was on tour with [singer] Brad Paisley, he had a Cavalier King Charles and I fell in love with the breed. My sister was also looking for a dog, and [the breeder] told me that they had a runt from the litter, but they didn’t know if I would want a runt. They sent me photos and I loved her. Her name was Princess, but I didn’t love that name. My middle name is Alexandra, so I came up with Lexi. I would be so lonely without her. She is my saviour,” Hough told Modern Dog in 2009.



A few years later, the Safe Haven star would go on to adopt her second pup, Harley.

“My girls have very strong, distinct personalities. Lexi’s the active, social one while Harley likes to chill. We always say Lexi is human because she can sense emotions — if you’re upset, she will snuggle and comfort you,” the choreographer gushed.

Through life’s ups and downs, the cuddly pooches have stayed by the star's side.

“As almost any dog owner knows, they don’t call them ‘woman’s best friend’ for nothing. These pups have been with me through everything,” she explained on her personal website. “They listen to my rants, know when I need to cuddle, and laugh at all my jokes (I mean, I can tell they’re laughing on the inside). Between the three of us, we make the perfect squad.”

And since then — the trio have gone on many adventures together. From hikes and sunsets to cuddles and coffee breaks — the pups have truly become a woman’s best friend.

