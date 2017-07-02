Martin Ruegner/Getty Images

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

It's a very big month for your Aries pet, especially if they are free to run around and already have quite a big personality. In fact, if they are in any way considered by some to be “dangerous,” keep them on a short leash, literally, in the first week of July. They might not be behaving like their usual friendly self. Happily, by the third week of July, any excitement they share with you should be happy, fun excitement!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

July is the time for you to make sure that your pet knows how much you adore them! It's not just humans who needed to feel appreciated. As the planet of love, Venus, moves through their self-esteem zone, this is the time to remind them that they are a very valued part of your life. The more secure your pet is in your love, the less likely he or she is to act out! Lavish them with affection.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Expect your pet to be a bit more loving — and maybe even clingy — this month. The planet of love and relating, Venus, is moving through their sign, so their connection with you is going to be their No. 1 focus. Unless they actually have their eye on someone who is the same species as them… because believe it or not, love really is in the air for your little Gemini creature this month.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

It's another month when you need to be careful if your little furry friend has a temper and teeth! The month starts off with a clash between angry Mars in their sign and furious Pluto in their Relationships Zone. This could see your pet at the end of his or her tether. Do take them for lots of exercise if it's appropriate, and also teach them about managing their emotions by rewarding them for any good behavior.

LEO (July 23-August 22)

If your little creature appears at all disturbed or isn't sleeping well this month, be extra gentle and kind with them. As Mars passes through your pet's 12th House, some fears could be stirred up. For example, if you have a rescue animal, fears of abandonment could come up for them. There is not a lot you can do except love them. Be aware some will be waking up in the middle of the night needing some love!

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

This is the time to take your animal out and about if you can. The Sun is in their 11th House, which is the part of their chart that is all about friends. So if they already have some furry pals out there, have them meet up! And if your pet has yet to make any friends, now is the time to take them out so they can work on their social skills.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

If you show your animal, they are in line for some extra success this month. Their 10th House of Ambition is lit up by the Sun, Mars and Mercury, suggesting that they can reach the top of their tree, so to speak, if they're competing in any contests. As per last month, it's also a great time to take your pet away with you on holidays if you're going away for the summer. Venus in their Travel Zone suggests they will love it!

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

Watch out if you're on a tight budget. Your pet might need a little bit of money spent on him or her this month. It could be something as simple as needing some new grooming tools, or you might need to invest a little more in your beloved creature. This is also a very good time to take your pet to animal training if that's appropriate, as they're extra open to learning this month.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

Watch out if you have a pet that goes outdoors and hasn't been spayed or neutered. The once-a-year arrival of romantic planet Venus in their House of Love suggests he or she could be feeling a bit more amorous. You don't need to have a PhD in animal studies to know where that could lead! That said, this love could also be totally innocent and express itself as extra loving toward you.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19)

Unfortunately, your little Capricorn creature could start the new month in a bit of a bad mood! The feisty planet Mars is in their sign and clashing with volatile Pluto in their Relationship Zone. Try not to take out any upset you might feel about their behavior on them. Your creature is being affected by the heavens, like any other Capricorn on earth, so cut them some slack!

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18)

If your pet is the kind you can take outside, then do that this month. A little bit of running around will do them a lot of good as their 6th House of Health is activated. Moreover, if you feel as though they need either better routines and boundaries or some new routines altogether, it's a great month to work on that. They're extra open to new schedules this month.

PISCES (February 19-March 20)

Home and family is where the heart is for your pet this month. If you have an animal that usually likes to go outside, July could see them happier to hang out at home with you. Spending time together at home or on vacation will do both of you lots of good in July. Pisceans are all about home and family this month.

