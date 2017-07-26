What do you mean? Justin Bieber made the decision to cancel the remaining dates of his Purpose world tour just hours ahead of the official announcement on Monday, July 24, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.



"Justin's decision to cancel was very last minute," the insider tells Us. "As of Friday, he was still ready to go, but Sunday night he changed his mind. He didn't want to go."

The pop star, 23, turned to his place of worship for some advice. "Members of the Hillsong Church [in New York City] said he didn't have to go and that God will protect him," the source adds.

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns/Getty Images

Soon after, the news was announced to Bieber's devastated legions of fans. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose world tour concerts," a tour rep said in a statement to Us, adding that the singer "loves his fans and hates to disappoint them" but made the decision "after careful consideration."

Ultimately, the workload that came with trotting the globe took a toll on the Grammy winner. "He found the world tour to be really challenging," a second source exclusively tells Us. "He was't able to have any routine. He shouldn't have gone on a world tour that size because he's just exhausted."



The decision to extend the tour didn't help either. "He just didn't want to do it anymore," the second insider adds. "People around him didn't think he was going to finish it and knew from the start this was very ambitious for him."

Contrary to a recent TMZ report, Bieber didn't cancel to rededicate his life to Jesus Christ. "He is very involved with his church group but he's not becoming some sort of fanatic or anything like that," the second source tells Us.

The "Sorry" singer apologized for canceling the tour while spending time at a Santa Monica beach on Monday night. "Everything's fine. I've been on tour for two years," he told TMZ. "Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!