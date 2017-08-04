He’s back! Justin Bieber made his first public appearance since canceling the remaining 14 shows of his Purpose world tour in July.



The “Sorry” singer, 23, enjoyed a night out on Thursday, August 3, at the launch party for celebrity stylist Karla Welch’s Bieber-inspired collection with Hanes. The Grammy winner, who sported clear glasses and a small black backpack, was all smiles as he posed for photos with fans outside the event, held at Maxfield in West Hollywood.

Bieber socialized with his manager Scooter Braun and Braun’s wife, Yael Cohen, throughout the evening, and also took a moment to admire a large photo of himself on the wall.

As previously reported, the “What Do You Mean” crooner canceled the remainder of his tour, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” Bieber took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 2, to address the news and apologize to his fanbase.

“I’m so grateful for this journey with all of you.. I’m grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful to get to go through this life with you. Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going. I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life! I am blessed to have people in the past few years help me build by character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be,” he wrote in the heartfelt message. “I want you all to know this tour has been unbelievable and has taught me so much about myself.. I am reminded of how blessed I am to have a voice in this world. I’ve learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling. Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be sustainable.”

Braun, 36, also shared an Instagram post congratulating Bieber on “an incredible tour” and thanking the cast and crew for their “unending support.”

A source close to the pop star told Us Weekly exclusively that his decision to cancel the tour “was very last minute.” Added another insider, “He found the world tour to be really challenging. he wasn’t able to have a routine. He shouldn’t have gone on a world tour that size because he’s just exhausted. He just didn’t want to do it anymore. People around him didn’t think he was going to finish it and knew from the start this was very ambitious for him.”

