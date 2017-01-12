Micah Cravalho

—Justin Bieber and Patrick Schwarzenegger and some friends hit the Casamigos bar while on vacation in Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas.

—Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel loaded up their shopping cart with cases of Harmless Harvest at an L.A. grocery store.



—Nicole Kidman wore Neil Lane jewelry at the 6th AACTA International Awards in L.A.

—Naya Rivera paired her sheer skirt with a full length faux-fur House of CB coat while attending the Mad Families premiere in L.A.

—Victoria Justice enjoyed a day with her family at Universal Studios Hollywood.

—Kandee Johnson celebrated the launch of her new collection with SinfulColors at Beauty Bar in NYC.

—Amy Adams joked to IMDb’s Dave Karger that “It’s kind of blurry!” when asked to recall her past Golden Globe wins on the show’s red carpet in Beverly Hills.

—Michelle Williams sipped Ruffino Sparkling Rosé at the BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills.

—Nicole Trunfio wore a black plunging BERTA gown with a faux-fur stole while attending the Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle 18th Annual Post–Golden Globes Party in Beverly Hills.

—Cuba Gooding Jr. posed for many selfies at Brad Grey and Paramount Pictures' Golden Globes Party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

—Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum gushed about their children, Ford and Essex, at We TV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and L.A. Hair premiere event at Nightingale Plaza in L.A.

—Gabrielle Union flared out her gorgeous dress for photographers on the red carpet at the Sleepless premiere in L.A.

—Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross caught up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at The Art of Elysium 10th annual black tie artistic experience, “Heaven,” in L.A.

—Ben Affleck smiled and hugged guests who congratulated him at the Live By Night premiere in Hollywood.

—Cindy Crawford and Jessica Alba said hello and caught up briefly at Marie Claire’s Image Maker Awards in West Hollywood.

—Beverley Mitchell had a mom’s night out at The Book of Love premiere in L.A.

—Issa Rae and Sterling K. Brown headed inside together to host the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch in West Hollywood.

—Andy Cohen attended a private party in the underground bar at Mexican restaurant Añejo in the midst of the NYC snowstorm.

—Gina Rodriguez got her hair styled by Joico celebrity hair stylist Paul Norton for the Golden Globes in L.A.

—Viola Davis toasted her win with a glass of Perrier-Jouët at the Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle Golden Globes Party in Beverly Hills.

—UFC champion Conor McGregor and Jon Lovitz filmed the Pegasus World Cup Invitational “13th Jockey” series at the Stronach Group–owned Santa Anita Park racetrack in Arcadia, California.

