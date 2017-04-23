He found his purpose! Justin Bieber reflected on his 2014 DUI arrest and troubled past with an introspective Instagram post on Sunday, April 23.

"I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!!" the Grammy winner, 23, captioned side-by-side photos of his mugshot and a recent selfie. "THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT?"

I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT? A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Bieber was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, in January 2014 on charges of driving under the influence, driving with an expired license and resisting arrest. Police told the Associated Press at the time that Bieber admitted to smoking marijuana, drinking alcohol and taking a prescription medication, which was later revealed to be Xanax.



The "Believe" singer later opened up about his experience in jail during an interview with Complex, saying, "I went in, and I'm telling you that 24 hours sucked. It was really cold. That was the worst part about it," he said. "It's freezing; it's uncomfortable; there are people in there you just don't want to be around. I had people who were yelling at me. They were saying, 'Bieber! We f--k with you, bro! We love you! Aye! Keep your head up, bro!' It was kind of funny to hear that, especially from cats in jail."

Bieber's arrest came on the heels of several other brushes with the law, including a misdemeanor vandalism charge filed after he and a group of friends egged his neighbor's home in Calabasas, California. He was sentenced to pay $80,900 in restitution, in addition to completing two years' probation, 12 weeks of anger management and five days of community service.



The pop star made a successful comeback in summer 2015 with the release of his single "What Do You Mean?" and subsequent album Purpose. He is currently recording his fifth studio album and recently released a hit collaboration with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee titled "Despacito."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!