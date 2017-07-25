Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun Apologize for Tour Cancellation

Justin Bieber is apologizing following the cancellation of his Purpose tour, TMZ reports.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Bieber, 23, was asked about his decision to take a break while spending time at a beach in Santa Monica. "Everything’s fine. I’ve been on tour for two years," he said on Monday, July 24.

"I love you guys. I think you guys are awesome," he continued. "Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed, it’s not my heart or anything. Have a blessed day."

When asked what he's going to do next, he replied: "Just resting, getting some relaxation. We’re gonna ride some bikes."

Hours earlier, Bieber announced that he was canceling his remaining tour dates due to "unforeseen circumstances."

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose world tour over last 18 months," a rep for the star told Us Weekly in a statement. "He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

His manager, Scooter Braun, has also spoken out. "An incredible run. Congrats to @justinbieber on an incredible tour and thank you to the entire cast and crew for your unending support," Braun, 36, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

"To the promoters who believed around the world thank you. To the fans from all over the world who took part over the last 16 months over 6 continents thank you. To Justin who gave it his all night after night thank you," he continued. "And to those that won't be able to see it…on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man's soul and well being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honor that. Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins. Thank you again. Now please stop commenting on all my other photos that have nothing to do with this. Just kidding....but I'm not. Jokes aside your support for Justin is inspiring. Cheers."

