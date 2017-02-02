Bieber fever is sweeping through the Super Bowl! Justin Bieber stars in T-Mobile’s commercial for the big game that features the “Sorry” singer dancing in a tuxedo and glasses along with a few famous football players. Watch it above!

In the 60-second ad, the pop superstar, 22, serves as a “celebration expert,” who narrates the history of touchdown celebrations. Starting from the caveman days, a shirtless, loincloth-clad Rob Gronkowski demonstrates the high five and the spike. (The New England Patriots tight end is known for emphatically spiking the ball.)

“From the spike, it evolved quickly. We’ve got the shimmy. We’ve got the shake and the shimmy, shimmy shake. Then there was T.O., who took it to the next level,” Bieber said of former NFL wide receiver and crazy celebrator Terrell Owens. “That guy’s got unlimited moves.”

Owens then re-creates some of his infamous moves — such as waving a cheerleader’s pom-poms — while Bieber eats popcorn (a nod to Owens’ notorious celebration in which he grabbed a fan’s popcorn and dumped it over himself).



The spot wraps up with the “Love Yourself” crooner breaking it down with Gronkowski and Owens. Bieber even does the Running Man and the Bernie. He also asks fans to show off their dancing skills with the hashtag #unlimitedmoves to tie in with T-Mobile’s unlimited data plan.



While the Patriots don’t take on the Atlanta Falcons until Sunday, February 5, you can see all the Super Bowl commercials that have dropped so far here.

