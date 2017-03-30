According to Justin Theroux, less is more when it comes to tying the knot. The LEGO NINJAGO Movie voice actor, 45, opened up in a new interview about his super private 2015 wedding with wife Jennifer Aniston. See what he had to say in the video above!

Chatting with Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, March 28, Theroux couldn’t help but rave about his no-fuss nuptials.

“It's so much more special when it's just your closest friends and family and it's lovely," he explained to ET. "[Aniston and I] wanted it to be a peaceful environment, you don't want it to be hectic."

As previously reported, Theroux and Aniston, 48, got married in a hush-hush ceremony at their L.A. home on August 5, 2015. In an effort to keep the event under the radar, celeb guests — including John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Lisa Kudrow, Howard Stern, Sia, Chelsea Handler, Lake Bell, Ellen DeGeneres, and Terry Richardson — were told that they were attending a celebration for the Leftovers actor’s 44th birthday.

One month later, in September 2015, Theroux told The Daily News that keeping their plans to walk down the aisle confidential was no easy feat. “I wouldn’t say it was fun to plan,” he said at the time. “Part of the fun of planning a wedding is telling people, and we had to keep it under wraps.”



Theroux and Aniston first met on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007. (Theroux cowrote the film with Aniston's longtime friend and Along Came Polly costar Ben Stiller.) However, they didn’t start dating until 2011. In August 2012, the Girl on the Train actor asked for the Friends alum’s hand in marriage over a romantic dinner at New York City’s Blue Hill restaurant.



Theroux previously dated Heidi Bivens for 14 years, but split from the costume designer in 2011. Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from July 2000 until October 2005. After her high-profile romance with the Fight Club hunk ended — thanks to his affair with now-estranged wife Angelina Jolie after meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith — the Cake actress was linked to several famous men including Vince Vaughn and John Mayer before settling down with Theroux.

