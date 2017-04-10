This is where things get hairy in Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s marriage. The 45-year-old actor recently revealed that the Cake actress, 48, can only take his beard for so long before she asks him to get rid of it. See what he had to say in the video above!

Theroux opened up about his new facial hair during a Monday, April 10, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’ve had the beard back. I grew it back for The Leftovers season 3,” he told the talk show host. “And I’m kind of growing it back again. I like it now.”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Asked if Aniston is a fan, the Girl on the Train star replied, “She likes it up to a point. Like, she’ll like it for about a month and then she’ll be like, ‘OK, you have to get rid of it.’ And then I’m like, ‘No. I have to actually keep the beard now for the whole show. I can’t shave it off.’”

Kevin Mazur/VF13/WireImage.com

Though she may not always be down with his woolly face, Theroux told DeGeneres that his bushier beard is at least a step up from the stubble — which he agreed felt like “sandpaper” — that he had to sport for season 1 of The Leftovers. “The first season, I had to have stubble for the entire season and that was torture for her,” he explained. “And torture for me too. And now it’s soft.”

During his chat on the daytime program, Theroux — who married Aniston in a private August 2015 ceremony at their L.A. home — also shared what he and the Friends alum did for her birthday back in February. “We went to Cabo San Lucas and sat in the sun,” the hunky star said. “And we had a little party. We threw a little party and we had a piñata and I gave her some gifts and that was about it. Low-key. … It was fabulous.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!