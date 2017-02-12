You guys! Justin Theroux posted a sweet selfie of him and wife Jennifer Aniston on Saturday, February 11, in honor of her birthday.



“HBDJ❤XO,” the Girl on the Train actor, 45, captioned the photo simply. In the picture, the pair look like they’re relaxing somewhere tropical, with Aniston’s hair worn in loose waves. Aniston, 48, looks as though she’s blowing a kiss in the photo.

A source tells Us that the famously private pair are currently in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the Friends alum’s birthday, and are spending the weekend with Courteney Cox and her fiancé Johnny McDaid.



Though Theroux and Aniston aren’t ones to show too much PDA — on social media or otherwise — the pair, who tied the knot in August 2015, aren’t afraid to show each other a little love in the subtlest, sweetest of ways.



At the 2017 Golden Globes last month, Theroux told Entertainment Tonight that he was hoping to get through the afterparty circuit as quickly as possible. “I’m actually trying to get home,” he said at the time. “I almost skipped this interview because I got my girl and some friends in their pajamas who have delayed the show an hour so I can get back and watch the end of it with them.”



Last September, the Wanderlust star told the outlet that his relationship with Aniston works because of one key ingredient: respect.

“We appreciate each other’s sense of humor, we respect one another and we get along,” he told ET of their marriage. “I know it sounds simple but it’s true!”



The pair, who met on the set of Wanderlust, got engaged in August 2012 after 18 months of dating, and said “I do” in a top-secret wedding at their Los Angeles home.

