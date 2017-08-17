A couple of comics! Justin Theroux dished on the dynamics of his marriage to Jennifer Aniston and how they survive scrutiny in an interview with Mr. Porter published on Thursday, August 17.

The 46-year-old revealed that their relationship is based on “comedy one-upmanship,” but he’s not threatened by Aniston’s stellar sense of humor. “Why would a man be intimidated by a funny woman?” he told the magazine. “In a perfect world, a relationship is two people laughing together.”

The Leftovers star admitted that the Horrible Bosses actress, 48, is the first to tell him when a joke isn’t great. "When it’s not funny, she calls me out. She says, ‘That’s not funny,’” he said. When asked if Aniston would allow a fart joke, he replied, "Of course she would allow a fart joke, but I think she actually has a more refined sense of humour than to crack a fart joke. I think she’s funnier than that.”

Theroux also reflected on becoming next-level famous after tying the knot with Aniston in August 2015. “If nothing else, I have a front-row seat to the insanity, to what make this town so bananas,” he shared. “I think it does drive people insane and you can tell who those people are in the world. You have to be the guardian of your own senses. If a tree falls in the forest and you’re not there to see it, you know. But for the most part, it’s not as pervasive in our lives as people think. Occasionally you’ll get whacked by something. It’s definitely something you have to analyse and come to terms with. Which I think [my wife] has done very elegantly and pretty effortlessly.”

He added that he doesn’t think the extra attention has changed him at all, though. “I think I came into our relationship the same person as I am now,” he said.

Although the couple met in 2007 on set of Tropic Thunder, they didn’t start dating until they costarred in Wanderlust in 2010. However, they could have met much earlier, Theroux said.

He skipped an audition for Aniston’s hit sitcom Friends in the ‘90s. “I didn’t bother,” he said. “I slept in that day. I wouldn’t have been prepared for [the fame].”

