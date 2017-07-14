A good samaritan! Justin Timberlake rushed to help a woman struck by a golf ball at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship on Wednesday, July 12.



The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” star, 36, was participating in the tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course near Lake Tahoe in Nevada. Timberlake was playing ex-NFL star Tony Romo and others when someone in the group accidentally hit a tee shot right into the crowd, and the ball struck a woman.

BACKGRID

In a video obtained by The Sacramento Bee, Timberlake is seen consoling the injured fan. "It looks like we hit a spectator right up close here. This is the difficulty of playing with amateurs,” the video’s narrator says. "The golfer has come over to attend to him, and here’s Timberlake coming over as well."

The former boy bander was seen making the woman laugh, too. "I think JT is in here consoling the person that was struck. I see smiles, so hopefully it’s not too bad here,” the narrator continues. “Justin didn’t strike the ball, but seems to be doing the most talking there, gives the girl a high-five."

After checking on the spectator, Timberlake headed back to the tee. "What’d you do Richard?” the singer joked to his golf partner. “Richard, get over here.” He gave his fellow golfer a big hug.

This is the Social Network actor’s third consecutive year playing in the Lake Tahoe tournament. Last year, Timberlake faced trouble when he was slapped in the face by an attendee, who was later arrested. The incident didn’t stop the pop superstar from having a great time, though. Timberlake, who was paired with Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso Ribeiro and NBA star Steph Curry, riled up the crowd by performing the famous Carlton Dance from the beloved ‘90s show.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!