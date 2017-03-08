There’s always a silver lining. Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry revealed in a new interview how she and ex Jo Rivera — with whom she shares son Isaac, 7 — became close again amid her contentious split from ex-husband Javi Marroquin.



Chatting with MTV News for an interview published on Monday, March 6, the 16 and Pregnant alum, 24, explained her newfound friendship with Rivera.

"Jo and I hated each others' guts...we were not good friends [and] we barely coparented," Lowry said, recounting her tumultuous romance with her former high school sweetheart.

As TM2 fans are well aware, Lowry and Rivera fought incessantly during the early seasons of the hit MTV reality series. But according to the Pride Over Pity author, their relationship experienced a welcome shift as she dealt with the dissolution of her nearly four-year marriage to Marroquin, with whom she shares son Lincoln, 3. The pair called it quits in May 2016 and finalized their divorce this past December.

"All of a sudden, it was a complete 180," Lowry said of getting along with Rivera, who is also dad of daughter Vivi, 17 months, with longtime love Vee Torres. "Now we're best friends — I can tell him anything. I can call him, and we can switch weekends easily or if I need him to grab Isaac from school. We are so good now."

During a February 26 interview with Us Weekly, Lowry — who is pregnant and expecting her third child with an as-yet-unidentified man — said that Rivera had nothing but nice things to say when he found out she was expanding her family.

"Jo has shared his concerns with me and we are working through them. But he has been supportive overall and just said we will figure it all out. Babies are blessings,” she told Us, adding that she “never got to have a conversation” with Marroquin about her pregnancy.

On the Monday, March 6, Teen Mom 2 live aftershow special, Lowry showed off her baby bump for the first time and briefly shared her thoughts on third-time motherhood. “I don’t care, boy or girl, but I don’t know how I’m going to do it with a girl,” she said with a laugh. “If she’s anything like me, it’s going to be rough!”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

