Coming in with a bang! Kaley Cuoco joked about the cleavage-baring Tommy Hilfiger dress she wore to the 2017 Golden Globes by calling attention to her on-display assets on Instagram. Prior to attending the Sunday, January 8, Los Angeles ceremony, the Big Bang Theory actress, 31, posted a photo with her glam squad and boyfriend Karl Cook, in which she drew attention to her breasts by strategically placing her hands underneath them. "Heading to the Golden Globes with my golden globes 😍,” she wrote. “👏🏽good job team!”





Courtesy of Kaley Cuoco/Instagram





Just six hours later, the Camarillo, California, native once again directed the attention to her bust — and recycled the same joke! Cuoco posted another photo to Instagram, this time a solo shot on the Warner Bros. Pictures and Instyle’s afterparty red carpet, with the caption: "✨💫⚡️globes indeed 🍾💁🏼” She followed up the sexy snap with a cute photo of her and her equestrian love of almost a year posing at the event. "Boy in Ralph Lauren ✨girl in Tommy Hilfiger,” she wrote. "Thank you to the humans who got us all put together 💏takes a village! Hair and grooming @christinesymondshair makeup @jamiemakeupgreenberg styling @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana mani @ashlie_johnson golden glow @tansbyashleyrose 🙌🏽”







John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle





Cuoco was certainly not the only person on the carpet to experiment with putting her cleavage on display. Stars including Mandy Moore, Gina Rodriguez, Emily Ratajkowski and Kristen Bell all took the plunge in stunning gowns. Moore, 32, joked about her daring dress as well, writing alongside an Instagram photo with pals Minka Kelly and Raina Penchansky, “Thanks for the endless support (and for covering my bits, Mink.)"



Courtesy of Mandy Moore/Instagram



