Hop to it! Kanye West ditched his designer duds and leapt into daddy duty this Easter by dressing up as a bunny.

The rapper, 39, literally showed off his softer side by pulling on the fluffy costume to surprise his kids and their friends during an Easter party at their home.

Kim Kardashian, 36, shared photos from the fun event on Instagram on Sunday, April 16, and it looked like the children went wild for their furry friend.

“Dadye,” the mom-of-two captioned one image where her daughter, North, 3, is smiling as she’s reaching up to touch the bunny’s head.

Among the friends and family who were celebrating the holiday with them were Kourtney Kardashian, 37 and Chrissy Teigen, 31.

They both brought their loved ones along to enjoy the lavish do, complete with an epic Easter egg hunt and a petting zoo with rabbits, piglets and lambs.

But West wasn’t the only celebrity prepared to look silly for a good cause, Teigen’s husband, John Legend, 38, also wore an Easter bunny suit to the delight of their one-year-old daughter, Luna.

Although the bunnies clearly stole the show, Kardashian also won over her fans by posting an adorable family portrait with West - in his regular clothes - North and son, Saint too.

Check out all the photos above.