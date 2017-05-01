Flying solo! Kanye West will not accompany his wife, Kim Kardashian, to the 2017 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 1, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

"Kanye is in L.A. and will not be attending tonight," the insider tells Us.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Monday night will mark the first time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, will attend the annual event without the "Waves" rapper, 39, since they made their debut as a couple at the 2013 Met Gala while she was pregnant with their daughter, North, now 3.

Last year, the couple wore coordinating metallic Balmain ensembles. Kardashian looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved, mirrored gown, which featured a corset-like top and an eye-catching slit. West, meanwhile, wore a crystal-encrusted jacket, a white T-shirt, ripped jeans, tan shoes and ghoulish blue contacts.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Though it is unclear which members of the Kardashian-Jenner family plan to attend this year's Met Gala, Kylie Jenner hinted that she might be in attendance by sharing a throwback photo of herself, Kardashian, West and mom Kris Jenner at the 2016 bash. "MET 2016," she captioned the shot.

MET 2016 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

West has largely stayed out the spotlight since he was hospitalized in November 2016 for exhaustion. The nine-day hospitalization helped strengthen West and Kardashian's marriage. "She didn't realize how much of Kanye's behavior stems from a mental illness," a source previously told Us. "When he's doing the things his therapists tell him to do, she is so much happier."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!