Better safe! In the wake of Kim Kardashian's Paris hotel robbery last October, and $200,000 worth of jewelry vanishing from Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home March 16, the reality stars are taking extreme security precautions.

"It's an eye-opener how many people have tried to access our homes," Kris Jenner exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Now, she says, "we're protected to a crazy level."

Insiders close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars gave Us a glimpse of exactly how the sisters are beefing up their security in response to recent threats.

"Kim's staff had to take polygraphs to see if anyone was involved in her robbery," a source close to the 36-year-old mom of two reveals. "Everyone passed."

After Kendall discovered Rolex and Cartier watches missing from her home, the supermodel, 21, fired her security guard who was on duty that night.

Another special measure: Before entering the $11 million mansion Kim shares with husband Kanye West in L.A.'s Bel Air, "you get patted down by security," says another pal. "It's intense."

Us previously reported that the Selfish author started using decoy vehicles to confuse potential aggressors. "She's taking a driver and using all different cars to throw off people tracking her," an insider revealed at the time.

The harrowing details of Kim's October 2016 robbery were revealed on the Sunday, March 19, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the episode, she tearfully recalls to sisters Khloé and Kourtney about fearing for her life upon seeing the robber's gun. (At the time, the thieves made off with $10 million in jewelry. Arrests have been made since.)

After the show aired, Kim took to Twitter to respond to the episode. "I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me," she tweeted on Sunday night. "I can say I've become so much better because of it....thank you for allowing me to share my story tonight #KUWTK."

